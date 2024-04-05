Abubakar Kamoko, Ghanaian boxer and son of Braimah Kamoko, is set to fight in his first match outside of Ghana

A Congolese-British Boxer has called Ambitious Tilapia out for what could be his first bout in the UK

This comes after the Ghanaian's strides in the just-ended All-African Games boxing tournament in Accra, where he grabbed a silver medal

A UK-based Congolese boxer, Trevor Dickson, has challenged Abubakar Kamoko, popularly known as Ambitious Tilapia, to a boxing match in the UK.

In a video shared by DNK Boing Media, Trevor Dickson had just won a match when he shared his readiness to challenge his Ghanaian counterpart.

Details about the bout are currently scanty as Ambitious Tilapia is yet to comment on Trevor's challenge.

Ambitious Tilapia's career gains momentum

Abubakar, who has been basking in the shadows of his superstar father, Bukom Banku, gained significant traction at the just-ended African Games despite failing to clutch the gold medal like his colleagues Samuel Takyi and Mohammed Amadu, who also competed in the tournament

Ambitious Tilapia has shared his zeal to surpass his father's boxing legacy, having gotten off to a good start with his African Games stint.

Until October 2017, his father, Bukom Banku, had an undefeated record of 28-0-0. A TKO defeat to Bastie Samir at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra, Ghana, in the seventh round broke his record.

Fans react to Ambitious Tilapia's potential bout in the UK

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they shared their anticipation for Ambitious TIlapia's potential bout with Trevor Dickson.

Rheal Chaser said:

Can’t wait for it

Ibrahim Tagoe shared:

Ambitious Tilapia take show am ❤️

Ambitious Tilapia breaks silence on his loss at African Games

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ambitious Tiliapia had missed out on the opportunity to grab gold at the African Games boxing tournament final against Algeira's Kanouni Ousama.

After a commendable performance in a nip-and-tuck bout, Ambitious Tilapia disclosed that he was unwell going into the game, causing his downfall.

