The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has kicked off its parliamentary primary in the Ejisu Constituency to select a candidate for the 2024 general election.

This primary follows the death of the late legislator, Dr John Ampontuah Kumah, who died on March 7, 2024.

Over 1000 NPP delegates vote in Ejisu Constituency primary. Photo credit: GNA/@johnkumah_Esq.

Source: Facebook

According to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), over 1,000 delegates from 28 polling stations are expected to participate in the ongoing Ejisu Constituency primary to elect one of nine aspirants seeking to replace the late MP.

On April 6, the vetting committee cleared the nine aspirants contesting in the parliamentary primary.

Ejisu by-election

The winning candidate in the ongoing Ejisu primary will represent the NPP in the constituency by-election on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

The first images capture scenes at one of the Ejisu Constituency polling centres, which show a calm atmosphere.

See the first photos from the ongoing Ejisu NPP primary below:

