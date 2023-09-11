Meet Mahamudu Bawumia: All you need to know about the Ghanaian Vice President

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is an economist, banker, and the current Vice President of Ghana. He has consistently been associated with economic expertise, visionary leadership, and commitment to public service. Dr. Bawumia has also been instrumental in shaping the economic policies and governance of the Republic of Ghana.

VP of Ghana, Mahamudu Bawumia, speaks during a panel discussion on the State of the Africa Region at the World Bank IMF Spring Meetings in Washington, DC. Photo: ZACH GIBSON (modified by author)

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia served as the Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana before being appointed Vice President. He also ran as the NPP vice-presidential candidate in the 2012 general elections but lost. The economist is a husband and a father of four children.

Mahamudu Bawumia's profile summary

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's biography

The Vice President of Ghana was born on 7 October 1963 in Tamale, Ghana. He is 59 years old as of 2023, and his zodiac sign is Libra. His father, the late Alhaji Mumuni Bawumia, was the former Chairman of the Council of State from 1992 to 2000. He received the highest national accolade, membership in the Order of the Star of Ghana, in March 1999.

Dr Mahamudu's mother is called Hajia Mariama Bawumia. She passed away in September 2021 at the age of 81. The vice president is the second of his mother's five children and the 12th of his father's 18 children.

Dr. Mahamudu's educational background

What is the educational background of Mahamudu Bawumia? He attended Sakasaka Primary School and later enrolled at Tamale Secondary School in 1975.

The economist moved to the UK after completing his secondary education, where he earned the Chartered Institute of Bankers Diploma (ACIB) qualification. He continued his undergraduate studies at Buckingham University, graduating with first-class honours in 1987.

He also earned a master's degree in Economics from Lincoln College, Oxford, in 1988 and a doctorate in economics from Simon Fraser University in Canada in 1995.

Career

What are the achievements of Dr. Bawumia? In 2000, he returned to Ghana to work as an economist at the Bank of Ghana. He progressed from a senior economist to the governor of the bank. In June 2006, President J.A. Kufuor named him deputy governor of the Bank of Ghana.

In the 2008 elections, when he was only 45, Dr. Bawumia was chosen as the running mate of the New Patriotic Party presidential candidate, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He also served as an advisor to the Central Bank of Sierra Leone on the restructuring of its monetary policy framework and the organizational structure of the bank.

Dr. Mahamudu was later selected by the African Development Bank and appointed to the arduous position of Resident Representative of the African Development Bank for Zimbabwe in January 2011.

On 7 January 2017, he was sworn in as Ghana's 7th Vice President, where he chairs the country's Economic Management Team and oversees the implementation of several innovative policies and programs, among other operations.

What is Mahamudu Bawumia's net worth?

Dr. Mahamudu is among the wealthiest politicians in Ghana. He has an alleged net worth of $5 million as of 2023. However, the figure could be higher. He has accumulated wealth through his career as a banker, economist, and the Vice President of Ghana.

Who is the wife of Dr. Bawumia?

The Vice President of Ghana is married to Samira Ramadan Bawumia, the only daughter of former PNC National Chairman Alhaji Ahmed Ramadan. Together, they are blessed with four children.

When did Bawumia's first wife's accident occur? There were speculations that the Vice President had a first wife named Ramatu Bawumia. However, he quickly addressed the allegation through his spokesperson (Gideon Boako), stating that they were false and should be treated as such.

FAQs

Who is Mahamudu Bawumia? He is an economist, banker, and the 7th Vice President of Ghana. How old is Mahamudu? He is 59 years old as of 2023. He was born on 7 October 1963. What is Mahamudu Bawumia's hometown? He was born in Tamale, Ghana. What is Mahamudu Bawumia's nationality? He is Ghanaian. What is the religion of Dr. Bawumia? He follows the Islamic religion. Who are Bawumia's brothers? He hails from a large family, and some of his known brothers include Mr Mumuni Abdulai and Chief Dauda Mandiaya.

Mahamudu Bawumia is the 7th Vice President of Ghana. He continues to improve the lives of Ghanaians and advance the country's economic development. As a visionary leader and economist, he will undoubtedly leave an indelible mark on the nation's future.

