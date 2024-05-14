Kwadwo Nkansah "Lil Win" said he has pulled out of the Afigya Kwabre North parliamentary race

He said his reasons for pulling out were due to present financial constraints and a lack of preparedness on his part

He says he will prepare adequately and contest the parliamentary seat in 2028 as an independent candidate

Popular Kumawood actor and producer Kwadwo Nkansah, also known as Lil Win, says he has no intention of running in the upcoming parliamentary elections in December.

He had expressed willingness to contest the Afigya Kwabre North parliamentary seat in the Ashanti region.

Lil Win says he does not have the funds to support his campaign this year.

He said while he has not given up on his political ambitions, he has to pull out of this race due to current financial constraints.

He revealed this in an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM on Tuesday, May 14.

Lil Win said he would contest the parliamentary seat in 2028 after he had saved enough money.

He explained that running a campaign was a money-intensive venture, and he was determined to win his race, hence the need to prepare adequately for the event.

Kwadwo Nkansah also revealed that he will be running as an independent candidate.

He explained that he could not run under the banners of any of the leading parties in Ghana due to his strong love for both parties and his connections with them.

Lil Win has been promoting his latest movie, A Country Called Ghana, which will premiere on May 17 at the National Theatre.

The star boasts Nollywood stars, including Ramsey Nouah, Charles Awurum, Victor Osuagwu, and Emmanuel Francis Sactor.

Kumawood bars Sheldon, Mr Logic from premiere

Kumawood actor Lil Win has explained why YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon and entertainment pundit Mr Logic are barred from the premiere of his movie, A Country Called Ghana.

In an exclusive interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Lil Win said he was unhappy with how Mr Logic and Kwadwo Sheldon critiqued his movie, A Country Called Ghana.

He stated that he accepts criticisms but did not like how Sheldon and Logic said negative things about the movie's trailer.

He added that he only accepts criticism from certain people, and those two are not on the list.

Lil Win bemoans being blacklisted

YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win has expressed his frustrations about being blacklisted by Ghanaian award schemes.

The hitmaker said he couldn't believe that none of his composed hits has earned him an award at the Ghana Music Awards or 3 Music Awards.

During a recent interview, he failed to side with a pundit who tried to teach him the processes required to earn an award.

