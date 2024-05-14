Lil Win has expressed his frustrations about being blacklisted by Ghanaian award schemes

The hitmaker said he couldn't believe that none of the hits he has composed has earned him an award at the Ghana Music Awards or 3 Music Awards

During a recent interview, he failed to side with a pundit who tried to school him on the processes required to earn an award

Ghanaian actor and musician Kwadwo Nkansah, aka Lil Win, was on UTV's United Showbiz show to talk about his upcoming movie A Country Called Ghana.

On the show, he sought to promote the star-studded project and speak to the negative buzz surrounding the movie.

The issue of the superstar being underappreciated by the music and movie industries came up, forcing him to speak about the lack of acknowledgement from the award schemes.

Lil Win blasts Charterhouse and 3Music

According to Lil Win, with songs like Mama Boss Papa and Ladder in his catalogue, he should have some awards from the 3Muic Awards or the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, now Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

Entertainment pundit Arnold Asamoah Baidoo tried educating Lil Win about the essence of releasing music to suit award schemes' eligibility calendar and understanding the steps in earning nominations.

Nonetheless, the musician was livid about the snub but decided to put it behind him and focus on more financially beneficial goals in music.

“I should have long been nominated for or won in categories like New Artiste of the Year and Discovery of the Year. I’m, however, not taken seriously, so I’m focused on doing what I can."

“If the plaque came with some GHS50,000 or GHS100,000, I would take the snub seriously. We’re moving forward and playing plenty of shows,” Lil Win added in his interview, bragging that he was among the top five performers in Ghana.

