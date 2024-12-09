The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for the Madina constituency, Francis-Xavier Sosu, retained his seat as a Member of Parliament for the area.

According to provisional results, Francis-Xavier Sosu polled 56,008, against the New Patriotic Party’s Robert Lamptey, who got 29, 777, and 727 for Awal Mohammed, an independent candidate.

The vote difference between the incumbent MP and the NPP’s candidate was 26,230. This will be Francis-Xavier Sosu's second term as a Member of Parliament.

In the 2020 elections, Francis-Xavier Sosu triumphed over the NPPs Abu-Bakar Saddique Boniface. At the time, Francis-Xavier Sosu polled 62,127 against the minister of state's 46,985 votes to be declared a member of parliament elect for the Madina Constituency.

Per the numbers, the vote difference recorded in the 2024 election was higher than the 2020 margin.

Netizens congratulate Francis-Xavier Sosu

@theoberchie said:

"Congratulations 🎈🎉🍾🎊 Hon."

@RachelAnkomahGh wrote:

"Congratulations 🎊🍾🎈."

@dfwEddie said:

"You chop am simple kraa."

@GoliGodson wrote:

"Congratulations 🎉🥳 honorable, we've delivered round 2. We thank God through thick and thin,victory is ours and the elephant 🐘 is now at its place,the bush. Now that we are done, i hope the jobs promised will be delivered come 2025."

@Albertblakkson said:

"Congratulations! I stay in your constituency and I voted for you. Continue to stand with the people and be the voice for the voiceless and the marginalised. You've been an effective MP and your work has earned you this feat."

@PedroKojo1 wrote:

"Apart from the fact that I couldn't stand the thought of Napo becoming a Vice president, you were one of the reasons I voted for the NDC. Thank you for your courage to stand for the vulnerable and the oppressed!! You deserve it. Congratulations @fx_sosu."

@Godfred06 said:

"God is Good. The only working MP, continue to represent the people of Madina and fights for our rights."

