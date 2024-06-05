Over 100 structures at ECOMOG around the Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra have been gutted by fire

Some parts of ECOMOG at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra have been gutted by fire.

The Wednesday evening inferno affected over a hundred wooden structures near the railway line.

Fire personnel struggled to bring the blaze under control.

Source: Getty Images

Some eyewitnesses told Graphic Online the fire started around 5:30 pm.

One of the affected residents told Joy News that she lost about GH¢3,100 in cash and some items.

"We are praying to God and hope that the government will help us," she said.

A similar instance in Makola was where the fire service was on hand to prevent a blaze from escalating at the Makola Mall in Accra.

Four Ghana fire service personnel injured after part of burning building collapses

Recently, four officers of the Ghana National Fire Service sustained various injuries after parts of a burning building collapsed on them at West Legon in Accra.

Two of the injured personnel were in critical condition after the Wednesday, January 24, 2024, incident.

Upon their admission, the Chief Fire Officer (CFO), Julius A. Kuunuor, and other service management members visited the two firefighters.

The CFO assured the injured officers of the service's commitment to providing them with the best health care, prayed for their rapid recovery and thanked them for their selfless services.

Fire service to blacklist areas that attack personnel

YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana National Fire Service plans to blacklist certain areas due to increasing attacks on firefighters.

The service’s Public Relations Officer, ADO 1 Alex King Nartey, justified this action in a YEN.com.gh interview.

He noted that the service already battled with inadequate resources and could not afford to risk its equipment in seemingly violent areas.

Source: YEN.com.gh