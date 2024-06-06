The New Patriotic Party flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has extolled the success of the free SHS in a meeting with clergy of the Greater Accra Region

He said as a result of the free SHS policy, housemaids are in acute shortage in the capital, Accra, as most of the girls have returned to school

He said he hopes to increase the enrolment of students in schools during his tenure and urged the clergy to support his presidential ambition

The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, says housemaids have become a scarce commodity following the introduction of the free senior high school policy.

He said girls who were previously transferred from the villages to the cities to work as domestic help have all returned to school due to the policy.

Bawumia says he expects more young people to enrol in SHSs during his tenure.

He said this can be seen in the increasing number of female students in the various senior high schools across the country, which addresses the age-old challenge of gender disparity in Ghana’s education system.

Expanding on the point, he said there has been a marked increase in the number of girls attending SHSs, to the extent that girls now outnumber boys in schools across the country.

He noted that in 2016, for every 100 boys in an SHS, one would find only 68 girls, but in 2024, the ratio is now 100 boys to 106 girls.

Dr Bawumia addressed the Greater Accra Regional clergy as part of his campaign tour of the region to promote the success of the free SHS programme.

Enrolment in SHSs has doubled

The Vice President highlighted that since the introduction of the free shs, enrolment numbers in shs across the country have doubled from 800,000 to over 1.6 million.

He said that he would expect that figure to increase further if allowed to become president after the 2024 general election.

He believes increasing enrolment and creating more access to education will contribute to the country's development as more and more Ghanaians are educated.

He assured the clergy that his government would maintain high educational standards across the country to ensure the quality of graduates being churned out from the country’s education system.

Bawumia most popular ahead of 2024 polls

YEN.com.gh reported that the New Patriotic Party flagbearer Mahamudu Bawumia is viewed as the most popular candidate heading into the 2024 polls, according to a new survey.

The survey by Professor Smart Sarpong, Director of Research and Innovation at the Kumasi Technical University, noted that 38.9% of voters favour Bawumia, while 36.1% favour the National Democratic Congress flagbearer John Mahama.

As of the end of April 2024, about 21.4% of prospective voters had yet to decide which Presidential candidate to support.

