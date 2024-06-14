Global site navigation

Quiz: Are You Familiar With Nkrumah, Akufo-Addo, Rawlings And Other Ghanaian President's Nicknames?
Quiz: Are You Familiar With Nkrumah, Akufo-Addo, Rawlings And Other Ghanaian President's Nicknames?

by  Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah 1 min read

Ghana has been blessed with charismatic leaders since gaining independence on March 6, 1957. From the first republic through military regimes to the fourth republic, leaders have been given nicknames for their deeds and behaviours.

Mahama and Akufo-Addo
John Mahama and Nana Akufo-Addo Photo source: @officialjdmahama, @nakufoaddo
Source: Instagram

Test your knowledge of the nicknames of Kwame Nkrumah, Nana Akufo-Addo, J.A. Kufuor, J.J. Rawlings, and John Mahama, among others in the quiz below.

Mercy Asiedu endorses Mahama for 2024 elections, rallies stars to support him

Meanwhile, Kumawood actress Mercy Asiedu has endorsed former President John Mahama for the 2024 presidential elections

According to her, Mahama showed care for veterans and did well for the creative arts sector by providing cars for some entertainers

She gave the endorsement during a recent meeting between the former president and players of the creative arts sector

