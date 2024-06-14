Ace actress Mercy Asiedu has endorsed former President John Mahama for the 2024 presidential elections

According to her, Mahama showed care for veterans and did well for the creative arts sector by providing cars for some entertainers

She gave the endorsement during a recent meeting between the former president and players of the creative arts sector

Kumawood actress Mercy Asiedu has rallied support for former President John Dramani Mahama ahead of the 2024 general elections.

In a significant show of support, the renowned actress publicly endorsed Mahama for the December 7 polls and urged her colleagues to campaign for him.

The endorsement came during a recent meeting between Mahama and the players of the creative arts sector.

Speaking at the gathering, Mercy Asiedu highlighted Mahama's previous tenure's positive impact on the entertainment industry. She mentioned Mahama's government's provision of vehicles to key industry people and his support for veterans as some of the benefits creatives enjoyed.

"Mahama made us feel good. He gave cars to some of our colleagues and looked after veterans. One who has aided you, you should not be ungrateful to him. Let us unite and give him the win so we can enjoy more," she asserted.

The ace actress stressed that Mahama's support was instrumental in improving the operations of many entertainers. She expressed optimism that his potential return to power would bring similar or even greater benefits to the sector.

She thus urged her colleagues and fans to consider Mahama's past contributions when casting their votes in the upcoming elections.

For the 53-year-old star, if Mahama becomes president again, the creative industry will flourish because he understands its dynamics and the importance of motivating its people.

