As Ghana marks its 68th Independence Day all three telcos in the country are offering a reduced price for date bundles

The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations Samuel Nartey George made this known on social media

He indicated that the reduced data bundle prices for Independence Day were achieved through directives given by President Mahama

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations Samuel Nartey George has disclosed that all telcos in Ghana are offering a special Independence Day bundle package.

The Minister said the package is offering a reduced price for bundles as Ghana marks its 68th Independence Day.

Sam George announces that President Mahama has instructed telcos to offer a special Independence Day bundle to Ghanaians. Photo credit: @samgeorgegh & @JDMahama

Source: Twitter

In a post on X, Sam George as he is popularly called indicated that this agreement was reached through instructions of President John Mahama.

“Under the instructions of H.E. @JDMahama, we have reached a special Independence Day bundle package on all three networks in the country.”

“All three telecom companies - @MTNGhana, @TelecelGhana and @theatghana - have agreed to offer a GHS10 bundle which would offer 6GB of data instead of the usual 1GB regular offering or 3GB offerings on holidays for the same price,” he added.

He indicated that this is a major step to show the Mahama-led administration’s commitment to build a digitalised country.

“This highlights our commitment as a government to build the enablers for a truly digitalized Ghana that offers the vast opportunity of the interconnected world to Ghanaians right in the comfort of their homes.”

The Minister added that the ministry will on Friday, March 7, 2025, outline a strategy to achieve data price reduction.

Netizens react to reduced data prices

YEN.com.gh collated some comments on the post shared by Sam George on X. Read them below:

@KSnetne said:

"This is a bold move! Slashing data prices, even for a day, shows a clear intent to push Ghana’s digital agenda forward. Now, let’s hope the long-term plan delivers sustainable, affordable internet access because true digitalization isn’t a one-day event, it’s a continuous investment."

@kojo1X wrote"

"This is huge @samgeorgegh this should not be a one-time thing - let’s make it a standard for every major holiday! 😢."

@FloraAcetyra said:

"6GB for GHS10? Finally, something to celebrate beyond just parades and speeches! This is a solid step toward making Ghana more digitally accessible. Hope the long-term plans deliver even better deals!"

@kwesi_zitojnr wrote:

"The offer is still up for grabs! Just dial *700# for 10GB just for 15gh on Telecel amd it expires in 3days 😎🔥🔥."

@Michelblaq said:

"This is what we call leadership 👏 🙌 Excellent initiative...Thank you, Hon. Dzata."

@Freddy43791322 wrote:

"A bundle for just a day and we jubilating for 68yrs of independence, so Hon. minister after today wat next, we go back to our old suffering, you have done well tho but I think Ghanaians deserve better than just a day package and suffer swift bundle charges smh🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️."

@benjicals said:

"After this concentrate on making sure they are providing quality(internet) service, this should be a priority.. it’s 2025 we deserve better, especially ‘Telecel. Enough with their scam network… even if data is expensive and the service is good, some of us don’t mind buying."

Sam George shuts down 7 radio stations

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sam George instructed the NCA to shut down seven radio stations.

Six of the frequencies were operating without authorisation, while one other was closed on security grounds.

Gumah FM in Bawku was shut down following urgent national security concerns raised by the Upper East Regional Security Council.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh