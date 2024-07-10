New Patriotic Party running mate Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh spark controversy with seemingly dismissive comments about Kwame Nkrumah

The running mate had said President Akufo-Addo stood as Ghana's most impactful president

Prempeh was officially unveiled as the NPP running mate at a rally at the Kumasi Jubilee Park

New Patriotic Party running mate Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh fuelled the perception that he is arrogant after dismissing Kwame Nkrumah's contributions to Ghana in favour of President Nana Akufo-Addo.

This sparked intense criticism of Prempeh and an outpouring of support for Ghana's founder and first President, Nkrumah, online.

Prempeh asserted that no president, including Nkrumah, has developed Ghana like President Akufo-Addo.

Source: Facebook

Prempeh was comparing President Akufo-Addo's achievements to those of Nkrumah when he said no president could match up to Akufo-Addo.

“Since independence from 1957 till today, we’ve not had any president that has helped Ghana like Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo."

After Prempeh's comments went viral, several people online voiced support for Nkrumah while criticising the NPP running mate.

People amplified a 2019 John Mahama post which read: "Nkrumah never dies."

Broadcaster Captain Smart was also critical of Prempeh saying: "How can you disrespect Nkrumah like this? This guy is an arrogant person. You can never lead this country."

Efforts were also made to stress that Prempeh's comments were factually inaccurate, given Nkrumah's contribution to Ghana and the global black community.

He established the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi, the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, introduced free and compulsory primary education and established the University of Ghana, among others

Prempeh's controversial comments came right after the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II cautioned him against undermining his ticket and the perceived arrogance.

The Asantehene urged Prempeh to be humble and diligently serve as running mate.

NPP slams NDC for dragging Asantehene, Manhyia into partisan politics

YEN.com.gh reported that the New Patriotic Party took on the National Democratic Congress over perceived attempts to sully Asantehene and the Manhyia palace.

Haruna Mohammed, the Deputy General Secretary of the NPP, said such suggestions were unfortunate.

Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Mustapha Gbande, had drawn a link between Prempeh and Manhyia.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh