National Democratic Congress flagbearer John Mahama has been criticised following his media engagement on July 7.

Dr Ezekiel Agyekum-Obeng, a medical doctor and NPP communicator, gave his opinion on the engagement to YEN.com.gh

Agyekum-Obeng also said the media engagement was meant to distract from Matthew Opoku Prempeh's selection as running mate

New Patriotic Party circles have criticised National Democratic Congress flagbearer John Mahama following his media engagement on July 7.

Dr Ezekiel Agyekum-Obeng, an NPP communicator, noted to YEN.com.gh that the tenor of the engagement indicated a lack of ideas from the NDC.

Dr Ezekiel Agyekum-Obeng (C). Source: John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

“He has no solution for the country," Agyekum-Obeng stressed.

"After being in power as Vice President and President for eight good years… one would have thought that Mr Mahama could better understand the issues of the everyday Ghanaians and proffer the needed solutions mong forward.”

Agyekum-Obeng, however, feels Mahama offered little substance during the engagement, during which he answered questions on sectors ranging from education to energy to even sports.

"What were were treated to, the usual rhetoric and complaints without any proper solution to the various complaints he outlined."

Desire for attention

Agyekum-Obeng further argued that the media engagement was merely a way to steal some of Matthew Opoku Prempeh's running mate's thunder.

"He wanted to feed off the popularity the NPP flagbearer and his running mate have been enjoying in the media.”

Amid economic hardship that has polls putting Mahama in pole position ahead of the elections, Agyekum-Obeng maintains that the NPP has still governed better than the previous NDC administration.

"Despite all challenges… the NPP has performed better in all sectors across the board compared to what we inherited in 2017.”

Mahama office dismisses debate calls

Mahama's campaign team spokesperson dismissed calls for a presidential debate between Mahama and NPP flagbearer Mahamudu Bawumia.

Joyce Bawa Mogtari said the state of the economy has rendered any debates unnecessary.

She said the NDC had planned several engagements and communications targeted at electorates instead.

Bawumia dares Mahama to a debate

YEN.com.gh reported that Bawumia previously dared Mahama to a debate.

According to Bawumia, the debate would allow Ghanaians to assess each candidate's solutions to the country’s economic challenges.

He noted that the big issue of 2024 would come down to the two personalities, and thus, it was fair that they be allowed to defend their proposals for fixing Ghana’s pertinent problems.

The two last appeared on the same platform during the 8th Ghana CEO Summit in Accra on May 27, 2024.

Source: YEN.com.gh