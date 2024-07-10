The New Patriotic Party's running mate has set high expectations for the party ahead of the December 7 polls

At his outdooring ceremony, he stated that the party must win at least 85% votes in the Ashanti Region, the party's stronghold

He urged party faithful to do this in honour and appreciation of president Akufo-Addo

The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Vice Presidential Candidate, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has urged the people of the Ashanti Region to overwhelmingly support the candidacy of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the NPP in the 2024 general elections.

He said the party has set an ambitious goal of securing at least 85% of the votes cast in the Ashanti Region during the 2024 presidential elections.

Matthew Opoku Prempeh urged party faithful to support the NPP to a landslide victory during the December 7 polls.

He made the revelation at his official outdooring to party faithful in Kumasi on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, to rapturous applause.

Matthew Opoku Prempeh said the NPP was committed to achieving a landslide victory in its stronghold and across the nation.

He urged party supporters to also show appreciation to President Akufo-Addo by voting massively for the NPP.

In a spirited speech at his outdooring, Matthew Opoku Prempeh stated that President Akufo-Addo's achievements surpass those of any other president the country has had since independence, including Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

“Since independence from 1957 till today, we’ve not had any president that has helped Ghana like Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, not even their Kwame Nkrumah."

He urged the party faithful to honour the legacy of Akufo-Addo by keeping the NPP in power.

Opoku Prempeh said to ensure the party’s victory, the NPP will embark on a vigorous door-to-door campaign nationwide to garner votes.

He was confident the party’s strategy would give it the necessary support to win the elections.

Opoku Prempeh’s comments backfire

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh reignited criticism about his behaviour following his comparison of Kwame Nkrumah and Akufo-Addo.

The running mate has long been described as arrogant and out of touch with reality.

His comments on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, sparked intense criticism of Prempeh and an outpouring of support for Ghana's founder and first President, Nkrumah, online.

After Prempeh's comments went viral, several people online voiced support for Nkrumah while criticising the NPP running mate.

People amplified a 2019 John Mahama post that read, "Nkrumah never dies."

Broadcaster Captain Smart was also critical of Prempeh, saying, "How can you disrespect Nkrumah like this? This guy is an arrogant person. You can never lead this country."

Asantehene admonishes NAPO to be humble

YEN.com.gh reported that the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has issued a stern warning to Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the Energy Minister and running mate of the New Patriotic Party.

Otumfuo asked Napo not to disappoint the NPP’s flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

He said this at an introduction ceremony at the Manhyia Palace on July 9, 2024, when the upper echelon of the NPP formally introduced Matthew Opoku Prempeh as the party’s running mate to the Asantehene.

