The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has launched its manifesto for the 2024 elections at an event in the Takoradi.

Presenting the party’s 2024 manifesto, NPP flagbearer Mahamudu Bawumia emphasised his commitment to supporting and expanding businesses, particularly in the private sector.

Speaking at the launch event at the Ghana Secondary Technical School on August 18, he vowed to create a more business-friendly environment if elected.

Joy News reported that he reiterated plans for a new tax regime under his administration to help businesses grow and drive economic development.

The NPP wants to offer Investment Tax Credits (ITC) to incentivise Ghanaian start-ups in the strategic sector, introduce a flat rate for all importers, and use the government’s purchasing power to stimulate industrial expansion and business growth.

The NPP plans to implement a “Buy Ghana First” policy, where public sector procurement prioritises locally produced products.

"I am excited about the prospects of the nation we are building and the brilliant minds being nurtured. Join me as I seek to provide a problem-solving leadership of integrity for the next generation," Bawumia stated in the manifesto.

The NPP had a manifesto committee with 11 members to plan the launch of the manifesto.

The committee had Oboshie Sai-Coffie and Abena Asante as its chairperson and secretary.

The manifesto theme is "selfless leadership, bold solutions for jobs and business".

Samira Bawumia campaigns for husband

YEN.com.gh reported that Samira Bawumia, Bawumia's wife, urged Ghanaians to vote for her husband in the 2024 elections.

She emphasised that Ghana's future would improve under his presidency because of his exceptional leadership qualities.

Samira made these remarks at an NPP supporters' gathering in Takoradi ahead of the party's manifesto launch.

