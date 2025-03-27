New Patriotic Party firebrand Kennedy Agyapong has broken his silence on his $18m defamation loss to Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Agyapong was in good spirits after arriving in Ghana at the Kotoka International Airport on March 27 to fanfare from his supporters.

Speaking at the airport, he told supporters the ordeal had made him a better person.

"We should all stay calm. Nobody should worry because anybody who decides to speak the truth and speak for the voiceless will go through this ordeal.”

"Through this ordeal, I have become a better person to fight and defend the country of the voiceless."

Anas' lawsuit against Kennedy Agyapong

Anas filed a suit against Agyapong after defamatory remarks. In an interview on The Daddy Fred Show in September 2021, the politician called the journalist a criminal and a thief.

The former Assin Central MP also alleged that Anas was responsible for the murder of fellow investigative journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale and the deaths of multiple Chinese nationals in Ghana.

Anas, known for his undercover journalism exposing corruption, argued that these accusations severely damaged his reputation and potentially put his life at risk.

The journalist sued in the US, after a similar lawsuit in Ghana against Agyapong was dismissed.

In his defence, Agyapong claimed that his remarks were made during a political dispute and were not meant to be taken literally.

