The New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has promised to reduce the cost of public transportation during his tenure as president

He said his government would promote and support the use of electric vehicles for public transportation

He also said his government would continue to expand the Gold-For-Oil policy to stabilise the price of fuel at the pump

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, has pledged to reduce the cost of public transportation if elected president in the December 7 polls.

He made the pledge at the NPP’s 2024 Manifesto launch in Takoradi on Sunday, August 18, 2024.

Dr Bawumia says his government would ensure commuters pay lower fares during his tenure.

Dr Bawumia noted that in fulfilment of his promise, his future government would promote and support the use of electric vehicles for public transportation.

According to him, the Akufo-Addo government has already procured some electric vehicles that will arrive in the country by the end of 2024.

This, he said, demonstrated the government’s commitment to ensuring a more sustainable and cost-effective transportation model.

In addition, Dr Bawumia announced a series of measures to directly impact the fuel cost at the pumps.

He said his government would continue to expand the Gold-For-Oil policy to stabilise the price of fuel at the pump.

Dr Bawumia noted that his government would also implement a flat-rate duty on all imports to stabilise the prices of imported spare parts.

He said the predictability of spare parts would ensure that maintenance costs are reduced for public transport operators and would ensure lower fares for passengers.

He finally reiterated his promise to extend the validity of driver’s licenses to 10 years, with a five-year renewal period.

Bawumia promises tax amnesty for businesses

Earlier, the New Patriotic Party flagbearer and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia assured that if he won power, businesses and individuals would have a clean tax slate under his presidency.

Bawumia said a new tax regime was necessary to boost the private sector.

He spoke at a stakeholder interaction with members of the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Accra on March 21.

"Our tax system has been the same since independence, and it has not helped us, so we have to change it," he said.

Bawumia has already indicated he wants to usher in a new tax regime with a flat rate, making Ghana one of the most tax-competitive countries in the world.

Bawumia challenges Mahama to debate

YEN.com.gh reported that the New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has once again challenged the National Democratic Congress flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, to a presidential debate.

The debate, he said, would focus on the general issues and policies both candidates seek to address if they become president.

Dr Bawumia is convinced the presidential debate would also help Ghanaians compare the policies being proposed by the presidential aspirants and make their choices ahead of the December 7 elections.

