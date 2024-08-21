The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, will meet the press on August 25, 2024

The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, will meet the press on Sunday, August 25, 2024.

This follows a similar event by the National Democratic Congress flagbearer, John Mahama, on July 7, 2024.

Source: Getty Images

In a statement, the Director of Communications for the Bawumia campaign said the engagement will build in the release of the NPP's 2024 manifesto.

"Dr. Bawumia is strongly convinced, that the Ghanaian people deserve to have a complete view and proper understanding of the vision of their leaders before the 2024 December polls, and the Manifesto properly sets the context for the conversation."

This very important media engagement is part of a series of activities lined up by Dr. Bawumia to deepen the dissemination of the 2024 Manifesto.

NPP launches manifesto

This event follows the NPP's launch of its manifesto on August 18 at an event in Takoradi at the Ghana Secondary Technical School.

Presenting the party’s 2024 manifesto, Bawumia highlighted a focus on boosting business, particularly in the private sector.

Bawumia also reiterated earlier promises, like the promise for a new tax regime under his administration.

The party's manifesto theme for its campaign was unveiled as "selfless leadership, bold solutions for jobs and business."

The NPP had a manifesto committee with 11 members to plan the manifesto's launch, with Oboshie Sai-Coffie and Abena Asante as its chairperson and secretary.

When is the NDC launching its manifesto?

The NDC has settled on Winneba as the venue for its 2024 election manifesto launch.

The party will launch its manifesto on August 24 at the Jophus Anamuah-Mensah Auditorium of the University of Education, Winneba, in the Central Region.

In a statement, the party said various speakers would address the nation in thematic areas of the NDC’s vision for Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh