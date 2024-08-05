The New Patriotic Party has announced the date for the launch of its manifesto for upcoming general elections

The New Patriotic Party (NPP), are set to present their programmes and policies for the 2024 general elections on Sunday, August 18, 2024.

In a statement released to the press on Monday, August 5, 2024, the NPP said the event will be held at Takoradi in the Western Region of Ghana.

Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, presidential candidate of the NPP for the 2024 election. Photo credit: Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia/Facebook

The statement sighed by the General Secretary, Lawyer Justin Kodua Frimpong also announced an 11-member committee to oversee the planning and execution of the manifesto launch.

The committee will be chaired by Madam Oboshie Sai-Cofie, Ms Abena Asante serving as secretary, minister of information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and his deputy minister of information, Fati Abubakar.

Other members of the committee are the national organiser of the party, Henry Nana Boakye, the spokesperson of the NPP presidential candidate, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, the women's organiser, Mad. Kate Gyamfua, Dr. Antoinette Tsibo-Darko, Anthony Abayifa Karbo, Alhaji Haruna Mohammed and Mr. Ndede Siah.

Expectation for the manifesto

The NPP's manifest is expected to capture some of the party's programmes and policies for the impending elections, and also provide solutions to the myriad of challenges confronting the country.

In November 2023, the NPP elected Vice President Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia as its flagbearer for the forthcoming elections in 2024

This was a historic feat in the annals of the party as Dr Bawumia became the first non-Akan to be elected as a presidential candidate.

Bawumia names Napo as running mate

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Energy Minister Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh has been confirmed as Dr Bawumia's choice for the position of running mate.

His selection comes after several surveys, including one from the National Intelligence Bureau, picked him as the party's favourite.

Several leading figures in the New Patriotic Party had stressed that the choice of running mate must come from the Ashanti Region, the party’s stronghold in this most crucial presidential election.

