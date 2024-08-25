John Mahama promised free healthcare at medical facilities, from the polyclinic level downwards, if elected in 2024.

The NDC's presidential candidate said this policy is part of the NDC's manifesto to offer Ghanaians quality and affordable healthcare

He added that the National Health Insurance Scheme will cover costs for healthcare services at district hospitals and above

The presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said Ghanaians will receive free healthcare when they attend medical facilities from the district hospital level and below.

This was contained the NDC 2024 manifesto, which was launched in Winneba on Saturday, August 24, 2024.

NDC's flagbearer, John Mahama, says Ghanaians will enjoy free healthcare if he becomes president. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The manifesto stated that if John Mahama is elected president in the 2024 election, his administration would:

"Implement Free Primary Healthcare services from the CHPS compound level to the district level in the medium term."

John Mahama explained the policy. He indicated that when they come to power, as a government, they have decided that any Ghanaian who visits a facility from the polyclinic level downwards will not pay for the services rendered.

He also stated that the National Health Insurance will cover the cost of health care provided to persons who visit the level of district hospitals and above.

John Mahama said his administration would ensure the National Health Insurance Scheme is well funded so it can operate effectively.

Source: YEN.com.gh