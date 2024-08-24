A lady was spotted selling branded Mahama sneakers at the official 2024 manifesto launch in Winneba on Saturday, August 24, 2024

When asked how much she sold each pair for, she said GH¢200, leaving passersby in awe as they watched her with a stern look

Many social media users who watched the video were in awe of the design, while others were taken aback by their cost

National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer John Dramani Mahama launched his 2024 manifesto in Winneba on Saturday, August 24, 2024.

A vendor was spotted selling branded Mahama sneakers that looked like original Nike Jordans on the event grounds.

Trader sells Mahama branded sneakers

In a video sighted on TV3's Instagram page, the vendor was spotted strolling the event grounds with a pan filled with branded Mahama sneakers.

When asked how much they cost, the lady said a pair was GH¢200, leaving some passersby in awe as they stared at the lady.

Meanwhile, Mahama is on a tour as he launches his 2024 manifesto in various regions in Ghana.

Video of a trader selling Mahama branded sneakers.

Reactions to the Mahama branded sneakers

Many people in the comment section complained about the price of the Mahama branded sneakers, saying they were pricey.

Others were also in awe of the design as they hinted that they looked similar to the Nike Jordans.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians on the video:

esthercollections_ said:

"Is too much why 😩 u people should stop that ahh"

mzadepa_1 said:

"This one is not Jordan 🇯🇴 buh Jericho Afesuo😅😂"

aderf_libonna said:

"2 millionnnnnn 💀….vim"

young_blvqboy said:

This one ebi Jordan or what 😂😂😂

myzzsallysa said:

"I don't think I need this"

god_did_patron said:

"Jorhama collection 😂😂😂"

kwidexofficial said:

"Ghana we dey"

NDC man trashes Kwadwo Sheldon's allegations

YEN.com.gh reported that NDC's Deputy Director for press and media relations, Benjamin Madugu Avornyotse, debunked allegations made by YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon on X about his invite to Mahama's town hall.

Mr Avornyotse posted WhatsApp conversations he had with Sheldon's team on his Facebook account and even called the YouTuber out for being a blatant liar.

The post generated a huge discussion online, with many Ghanaians questioning why the NDC decided to invite Sheldon, a staunch NPP supporter.

