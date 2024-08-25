John Dramani Mahama, NDC's 2024 flagbearer, pledged to eliminate taxes like the e-levy, COVID levy, and 10% bet winnings levy in his first 100 days if elected

He aims to reduce hardships, cut business costs, and reform VAT to ease burdens on households and businesses

Mahama also plans to rationalize port fees and adjust VAT policies for small businesses and domestic electricity consumption

The flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 election, John Dramani Mahama, said he would eliminate some taxes within his first 100 days in office if he wins the general elections.

According to John Mahama, some of the taxes he would scrap are the e-levy, the COVID levy, the 10% levy on bet winnings, and the emissions levy.

John Mahama says he will scrap some draconian taxes if he becomes president. Photo credit: @officialjdmahama (Instagram) & Ugur Karakoc (Instagram)

Source: UGC

He explained that removing some taxes would reduce hardship and the cost of doing business in the country.

He was speaking at the NDC's 2024 Manifesto launch in Winneba, Central Region, on Saturday, August 24.

“We will scrap the following draconian taxes within our first 100 days in office to alleviate hardships and ease the high cost of doing business: E-levy, COVID levy, 10% levy on bet winnings, Emissions levy.”

The former president also promised to reverse the VAT flat rate regime to ease the burden on households and businesses.

“To further ease hardships, we will: Apply the Price Stabilization and Recovery Levy on fuel to cushion consumers. Rationalise fees at our ports to reduce the burden on importers and Ghanaians.”

“Undertake a comprehensive reform of Ghana’s VAT regime to provide relief for households and businesses. This will include reversing the decoupling of GETFund and NHIL from VAT, reversing the VAT flat rate regime, upwardly adjusting the VAT registration threshold to exempt micro and small businesses and repealing the law imposing VAT on domestic electricity consumption.”

Source: YEN.com.gh