The Special Prosecutor has declared NDC activist Dela Coffie wanted over corruption-related and forgery offences

The notice has been posted on Special Prosecutor’s official Facebook page on Friday, June 3, 2022

Dela Coffie is very active on social media and remains one of NDC’s outspoken anti-John Mahama campaigners

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The Office of the Special Prosecutor has declared a popular member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dela Coffie wanted.

Dela Coffie is a popular anti-John Mahama NDC activist. Source: Facebook/@Delarx

Source: Facebook

The notice was posted on Special Prosecutor’s official Facebook page on Friday, June 3, 2022.

Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng stated in the notice that the firebrand party activist is wanted for corruption and forgery of official documents.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Popular for his anti-Mahama campaign

Very active on social media, Dela Coffie remains one of NDC’s outspoken anti-John Mahama campaigners. He has said in the past that the former president has nothing better to offer the party again.

He believes Mr Mahama led the party into opposition twice and so must not lead the party again.

“Isn’t it as obvious to these guys as it is to me that Mahama has failed to prove himself as a leader, and that he’s out of the question and reckoning for the presidency?

“The man has been President, and he led the NDC from government into opposition. Does he have any redeeming qualities to offer anything new? No, I cannot think of anything. Which is why it’s of no use sidetracking some of the best brains in the NDC all in an attempt to impose Mahama on the party,” Dela Coffie said last year.

Scam Alert: John Mahama Distances Himself From GH¢2,000 Grants for Ghanaians Scheme

Meanwhile, in an unrelated story published previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the office of former President John Mahama has said an advertisement circulating on social media that he is distributing a grant of GH¢2,000 to Ghanaians is false.

A message posted on the official Facebook page of the former president urged the public to ignore the advertisement that fraudulently uses his last name and photo.

“The public is hereby informed to ignore a message/ advertisement circulating with the image of former President John Dramani Mahama and announcing the distribution of a Grant to applicants: - MAHAMA 2,000 Ghc GRANTS FOR GHANAIANS. This is false and intended to defraud unsuspecting Ghanaians. Please ignore any such message, and do not fall victim to fraudsters,” the full post read.

Source: YEN.com.gh