The National Democratic Congress flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, said his future government will establish the Ghana Medical Care Trust

The Medical Care Trust will target patients with chronic ailments like hypertension, diabetes, kidney failure etc

He said he would also establish community pharmacies to promote regular health check-ups

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama, has promised he would establish a Ghana Medical Care Trust if he wins the December 7 elections.

He said the Ghana Medical Care Trust will assist people suffering from chronic conditions such as diabetes, sickle cell, hypertension, and kidney failure.

He made the pledge on August 24, 2025, at the NDC manifesto launch in Winneba, Central Region.

The Trust’s proposal was occasioned by recent concerns expressed by renal patients at the Korle Bu and Komfor Anokye Teaching Hospitals, who have had to fork out large sums of money to cater for their dialysis treatment.

While the current government had promised to free dialysis care for some renal patients until the end of the year, the recent closure of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital dialysis unit has jeopardised several patients.

Mahama to introduce community pharmacies

Meanwhile, John Mahama has also proposed establishing community pharmacies to encourage Ghanaians to seek regular health checkups.

He said the initiative would allow Ghanaians to receive immediate blood pressure and blood sugar check-ups to prevent such situations from becoming chronic.

“So that if you have diabetes or high blood pressure, we can know early so that you can get treatment and be able to survive.”

The community pharmacies project would tie into the former president’s plan to implement free primary healthcare services.

The service is expected to eliminate the financial burden of patients seeking primary healthcare at various health centres nationwide.

“So if you go to a CHPS compound or health centre, whether you have a national health insurance or not, you will be treated for free.

“From the district referral hospital upwards, you will use the national health insurance card and receive treatment,” he said.

Mahama outlines 24/7 economy plan

YEN.com.gh reported that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, John Mahama, has outlined his future government’s support packages to catalyse his proposed 24-hour economy policy.

The packages are expected to drive production and demand for goods and services in sectors that operate 24/7.

John Mahama's plan is strategically investing in sectors necessary to foster a 24/7 economy.

