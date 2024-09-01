NPP's vice presidential candidate Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh has accused the NDC of causing the deaths of some prominent religious leaders

According to him, the main opposition party was behind the deaths of Prophet Asare and Brother Amoako

In a submission at NPP's rally at Nkoranza, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's running mate also urged Zongo people to vote against the NDC

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the running mate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has made serious allegations against the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In a speech at the NPP's recent rally at Nkoranza in the Bono East Region, the NPP vice presidential candidate has claimed the NDC was responsible for the deaths of two famous pastors and a traditional priest.

NAPO accuses NDC of the deaths of Ghanaian pastors. Photo source: @drmatthewopokuprempeh

Source: UGC

According to Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as NAPO, the NDC masterminded the deaths of Prophet Asare, Brother Amoako, and Nana Drobo, a traditional healer.

Aside from the allegations of NDC causing the deaths of these three people, NAPO urged people of the Zongo communities to vote against the main opposition party.

He stated that the NDC was only interested in votes from the Zongos and not concerned about their welfare.

Citing an example, the Manhyia South MP and former Minister of Energy stated that the NDC had demolished several mosques.

Source: YEN.com.gh