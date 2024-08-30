President Akufo-Addo said he had not betrayed the mandate Ghanaians gave him when they voted for him two consecutive times

He said his administration has performed brilliantly despite the many setbacks, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war

He urged Ghanaians to pass on the mandate to his Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, to continue his good works

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

President Akufo-Addo said his administration has performed brilliantly despite many setbacks.

According to him, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russian-Ukraine war and the current economic crisis, his government has fully delivered on its mandate and has achieved significant success in various economic sectors.

Akufo-Addo says he has not betrayed Ghanaians' mandate and urged them to vote for Bawumia.

Source: Getty Images

He assured congregants at the 13th Biennial and 51st Conference of the Methodist Church of Ghana in Kumasi that he had not betrayed the mandate the Ghanaian electorate had conferred on him on two successive occasions.

The president urged Ghanaians to pass on the mandate to Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to him, Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is poised to continue the good work started by his administration.

He said the Vice President has what it takes to deliver on his mandate and has shown exceptional skills and talent since he assumed office.

He added that he was convinced Dr Bawumia would perform exceedingly well when he was elected president on December 7, 2024.

He urged the Church and Ghanaians to cooperate with Dr Bawumia and his running mate, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, as they prepare to assume the presidency of Ghana.

Akufo-Addo says Bawumia likely to win election 2024

President Akufo-Addo says Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is in pole position to take over from him come 2025.

According to him, Dr Bawumia’s unwavering dedication and tireless efforts in pushing forward Ghana’s development as Vice President will not go unrewarded as the country approaches the 2024 presidential election.

He said the Vice President is poised to take over from him at the end of his tenure and would receive the full support of the New Patriotic Party and Ghanaians in his presidential pursuit.

Delivering his final Eid-al-Fitr message at Independence Square, Akufo-Addo said Bawumia’s historic nomination as the NPP’s first Muslim flagbearer was a significant milestone to be celebrated by all Muslims across the countries.

Bawumia denies claim Akufo-Addo wasted public funds

YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has rejected claims that the Akufo-Addo administration has been reckless with public funds.

He said that contrary to what is being peddled, the Akufo-Addo-led government has engaged in judicious investments with public funds that would benefit Ghana long term.

He blamed the erstwhile Mahama administration for failing to invest in sustainable projects for the country.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh