The New Patriotic Party flagbearer, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has formally apologised for his comment comparing Akufo-Addo to former presidents

He said his comment was not to denigrate any former president but was merely in praise of Akufo-Addo

NAPO had earlier said Akufo-Addo was the best president Ghana has ever had since independence

The vice presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has formally apologised for his comment about Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

During his outdooring at the Kumasi Jubilee Park on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, the NPP running mate stated that no other president since Ghana gained independence, including Dr Kwame Nkrumah, has performed better than President Akufo-Addo.

Matthew Opoku Prempeh said he was merely praising Akufo-Addo and didn't mean to insult Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

The statement offended a lot of Ghanaians, who took to social media to register their displeasure. But NAPO says his comment was not to denigrate any former president.

He said his comment was merely his personal opinion on the impact President Akufo-Addo’s presidency has had on Ghana.

He said he never intended to disrespect Dr Kwame Nkrumah or other former presidents, including the first NPP president, John Agyekum Kufuor, by his statement.

NAPO insists his statement was the truth

Earlier, NAPO had insisted that what he said was nothing but the truth and that attempts to make what he said seem like a blunder were futile.

He reaffirmed his statement in an address to the Omanhene of the Wassa Amenfi Traditional Area and President of the Western Regional House of Chiefs, Tetrete Okuamoah Sekyim II, on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, when he paid a visit.

“They have misrepresented what I said. I said that since 1957, from Kwame Nkrumah’s tenure to date, no government has worked more than Nana Akufo-Addo.”

He said despite the backlash, he is no coward to be cowed into retracting a statement he believes to be true.

“In our politics, if you speak the truth, they say you are ungrateful; if you tell lies, you are praised. I am your child; you did not train me to be untruthful or a coward,” he said.

NAPO resigns from energy ministry

YEN.com.gh reported that President Akufo-Addo accepted the resignation of the energy minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh.

This was to allow him to concentrate on his new responsibility as the running mate and vice presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party.

Akufo-Addo has since directed the lands and natural resource minister, Abu Jinapor, to play an oversight role over the energy ministry.

