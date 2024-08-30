Samia Nkrumah plans to contest the parliamentary election in Jomoro as an independent candidate

Former Jomoro MP Samia Nkrumah plans to contest the parliamentary election in her constituency as an independent candidate.

The daughter of Ghana’s first president, Kwame Nkrumah, represented Jomoro on the Convention People’s Party ticket after an election win in 2008.

Rainbow Radio reported that she told the media she was ready to collaborate to better her community.

“I don’t want us to be extremely partisan. I want us to build consensus. I am looking for the way forward in the future. I don’t think the future lies with being so entrenched in one party or another.”

Nkrumah further posited that currently, there are followers of Kwame Nkrumah from every political party, and so the values and principles we can learn from Nkrumahism have gone way beyond partisan politics. So why are we boxing ourselves in groups?

‘’Ghana needs to unite. And how can we unite without people sacrificing and going beyond the system? The two-party (NDC and NPP) system has not worked, if you want to be honest.’’

The current Jomoro, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, recently and represents the National Democratic Congress. Affo-Toffey also recently survived a road crash.

Samia Nkrumah opposes passage of anti-LGBT bill

Nkrumah has been vocal about governance affairs, recently telling Akufo-Addo not to assent to the harsh Anti-Gay bill, calling it unjust.

According to her, assenting to it could further divide the nation and put many Ghanaians in danger. The bill has already faced opposition from several activists.

She has urged Ghanaians to educate themselves on homosexuality and protect each other instead.

Kwame Nkrumah's firstborn dies at 89

YEN.com.gh reported that the eldest child of Kwame Nkrumah, Professor Francis Nkrumah, has passed on.

His death was announced by the Convention People’s Party (CPP) official page on X.

He died on Sunday, June 30, 2024, at the ripe age of 89. The late Emeritus Professor was the longest-serving director of the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIR).

