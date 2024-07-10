Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh's team has defended his controversial remarks about the first president of Ghana, Kwame Nkrumah

Fiifi Boafo, the spokesperson for Prempeh, downplayed the comments, saying no disrespect was intended

The NPP running mate had said President Akufo-Addo stood as Ghana's most impactful president

Fiifi Boafo, Prempeh's spokesperson, downplayed the hot reaction to his comments as he was unveiled as the New Patriotic Party running mate.

Boafo told Adom FM the running mate was sharing an opinion but meant no disrespect.

“It was not his intention to disrespect Dr Kwame Nkrumah. How you wish to communicate something does not always mean exactly what you wanted to say."

Boafo also said the comparison was not about competing with Nkrumah but rather John Mahama and the National Democratic Congress.

“The mention of Nkrumah was just a comparison, not made with any malice. He was referring to the NDC, as the NPP is competing with them, and not to concentrate on former President Nkrumah.”

Prempeh fuelled the perception that he was arrogant with his comments and sparked a lot of criticism from Ghanaians.

He was comparing President Akufo-Addo's achievements to Nkrumah's when he said no president could match the current President.

After Prempeh's comments went viral, several people online voiced support for Nkrumah while criticising the NPP running mate.

For example, broadcaster Captain Smart said:

"How can you disrespect Nkrumah like this? This guy is an arrogant person. You can never lead this country."

Asantehene advises NAPO

YEN.com.gh reported that Prempeh's controversial comments came right after the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II cautioned him against undermining his bid for power with perceived arrogance.

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II urged Prempeh to be humble and diligently serve as running mate to Mahamudu Bawumia when they met at Manyia on July 9.

The king further told Prempeh to ensure Bawumia does not regret choosing him as his running mate.

