Sulemana says that the refund from the First Lady can pay for desks for over 10, 000 students in Ghana

He made the claim following the decision by Rebecca Akufo-Addo to refund close to 900, 000 Cedis in allowances

The issue of paying salaries to presidential spouses has created a lot of controversy

Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (​MFWA), has suggested that the decision by the First and Second ladies to refund allowances paid to them from 2017 to date will make a lot of difference in the education sector.

In press statements dated Monday, July 12 and July 13, 2021, Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Samira Bawumia stated that they decided to reject their salaries in consultation with their husbands, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, respectively.

In a post on Facebook on Tuesday, Sulemana Braimah stated that Rebecca Akufo-Addo's refund alone can be used to purchase desks for about 14, 000 kids in Ghana.

"We thank and congratulate Her Excellency Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo for opting to refund allowances paid her since 2017," reads his post.

"The money, almost GHC900,000, is enough to buy desks that will seat about 14,000 kids across the country who are in the same situation like the ones here."

Background

On Wednesday, July 7, 2021, YEN.com.gh reported the decision of the government to adopt the recommendation of an emolument committee to ensure that the spouses of the President and Vice President are paid for their roles monthly.

There have been various reactions, with many pushing against the idea.

The likes of former President John Dramani Mahama, and Kwame Baffoe Abronye, the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), have labelled the idea unconstitutional.

Meanwhile, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for the North Tongu constituency has clapped back at the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo over her rejection of salaries and allowances paid to her.

According to him, the rejection is just a ploy for her to look good in the eyes of the public.

Source: Yen.com.gh