The National Democratic Congress held its final election rally with a plea to Ghanaians to troop to polling centres on December 7 to vote out the New Patriotic Party.

While polls favour the NDC to win the election, the party’s general secretary, Fifi Kwetey, cautioned against complacency.

"Don’t take things for granted. The victory has not yet been won," said Kwetey at the NDC's final rally at the Zurak Park in Madina.

He stressed that the stakes of the election stretched beyond partisanship because the future of Ghana is at state.

"The fight on Saturday is not an NDC fight. It is a fight for all Ghanaians," said Kwetey, "If you make the mistake and Bawumia wins on Saturday, the country is pretty much gone.

The NDC National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, also underscored the need for a comprehensive parliamentary victory for the NDC.

"We need a strong majority to undertake the institutional reforms that are necessary to reset this country."

Nketia further reminded the NDC that it could also make history with its victory, with Prof Jana Naana Opoku Agyeman, John Mahama's running mate, becoming the first woman vice president of Ghana.

