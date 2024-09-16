The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress has fumed at residents of the Central Region for failing to support the party

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah stated the NDC had always been faithful to the region by always placing an indigene on the presidential ticket

The party chairman claimed the region, on the other hand, had failed to give their full electoral support to the NDC despite their commitment

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has fumed at residents of the Central Region for not consistently supporting the party in elections.

Addressing a campaign rally in the Central Region, Asiedu Nketiah stated that the NDC’s relationship with the region has not been mutual.

NDC Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, says the Central Region should reciprocate the party's commitment to it.

Source: UGC

He said that although the party has shown constant commitment to the region, the region has failed to deliver strong electoral support to the party.

Asiedu Nketiah stated that the NDC has always placed a person from the Central Region on its presidential ticket.

Myjoyonline said the NDC National Chairman told the crowd gathered at the NDC campaign rally that the party has never, in its history, elected a person from the Central Region on its presidential ticket.

He said the region held a special place in the NDC and urged the people to reciprocate the same energy for the party.

The NDC's relationship with the Central Region

In the first election of the fourth republic, the NDC selected Kow Nkensen Arkaah from the Central Region as the party’s running mate.

In their second election, the party selected Professor John Evans Atta Mills, who became vice president and subsequently became President of Ghana.

Following the death of John Atta Mills, John Mahama assumed the presidency and selected Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur, also from the Central Region, as his running mate.

John Mahama’s current running mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang, is also an indigene of the Central Region.

According to Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the people of the Central Region should embrace their own in elections and give them their full electoral support.

“Why are you throwing out your intestines and replacing them with rubbish?” he said.

“Think about this carefully. If you don’t make it to Heaven, don’t blame Jesus,” he added.

NDC said they won’t be intimidated

Meanwhile, the National Democratic Congress's national chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, said his party would not be intimidated in Akyem Abuakwa.

He said the party will no longer sit idle for certain elements in the area to undermine the party's campaign efforts and electoral prospects.

Asiedu Nketiah said his party has put in place measures to counter such unwelcome actions and has urged the electorates to support his party.

NDC is a 'scary alternative' for critics

YEN.com.gh also reported that the National Chairman of the NDC said state plunderers should be concerned about his party leading.

He said a future John Mahama government would ensure all those at the helm of government and state agencies were held accountable.

Asiedu Nketiah also stated that the ruling New Patriotic Party government's description of the NDC as a scary alternative was truthful.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh