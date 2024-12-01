John Mahama has started a six-day campaign tour of the Ashanti Region as he wraps up for the December 7 elections

The second day of his tour saw thousands of supporters joining him for a walk and a rally at the Kumasi Jubilee Park

The massive crowd got him awed, and he could not help but express surprise during his speech at the rally

Former President John Dramani Mahama was pleasantly surprised as he received a rousing welcome in the Ashanti regional capital of Kumasi.

Mahama, currently on a six-day campaign tour of the region, was welcomed by a large army of supporters who joined the Enti Asanteman Aseda Ni walk.

The walk aimed at stressing the NDC's call for a change of government and a shift from the Ashanti Region's voting pattern in the December 7 election.

Held on Sunday, December 1, 2024, thousands of people clad in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) chanted slogans and sang songs in support of Mahama.

It climaxed with a rally at Kumasi Jubilee Park, where the former president addressed the many participants.

Mahama surprised by massive attendance

Appearing on the dais, John Mahama seemed surprised by the massive crowd he witnessed at the rally.

According to him, he could not believe he was in Kumasi because it felt like a dream to have such a crowd.

"Are we in Kumasi? Am I dreaming? I don't know if I am dreaming. Somebody should wake me up. Is this Kumasi? Is this Asanteman? That is why Dr Bawumia cannot sleep. That is why they keep dreaming about me and mentioning my name in their speeches. This year something will happen in Asanteman," he said.

Mahama's tour of Ashanti Region

The former president kicked off his campaign in the Ashanti Region on Saturday with a courtesy call on the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

After the Jubilee Park rally, the former president proceeded to Akomadan in the Offinso North constituency for a community engagement and a mini-campaign durbar at Offinso Denkyi in the Offinso South constituency.

Later, Mr Mahama will engage with the Barekese community in the Atwima Nwabiagya North constituency.

