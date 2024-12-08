Communications Minister Ursula Owusu will not be representing Ablekuma West in the next parliament

Ursula Owusu lost her parliamentary seat to the NDC's Reverend Kweku Addo in a convincing defeat

While the Communications Minister polled 26,575, her opponent garnered 31,866 to be declared winner

The New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has lost the Ablekuma West constituency seat to the National Democratic Congress' (NDC) Reverend Kweku Addo.

The keenly contested election saw Owusu-Ekuful garnering 26,575. But she fell short of Addo's 31,866 votes.

In a video YEN.com.gh sighted on Instagram, the Electoral Commission's returning officer declared Addo the winner.

"As the returning officer of the Ablekuma West constituency, I declare Reverend Kweku Addo, with 31,866, as the newly-elected Member of Parliament," the returning officer declared.

