Elections 2024: NPP's Ursula Owusu Loses Ablekuma West Seat To NDC's Rev Kwaku Addo
- Communications Minister Ursula Owusu will not be representing Ablekuma West in the next parliament
- Ursula Owusu lost her parliamentary seat to the NDC's Reverend Kweku Addo in a convincing defeat
- While the Communications Minister polled 26,575, her opponent garnered 31,866 to be declared winner
The New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has lost the Ablekuma West constituency seat to the National Democratic Congress' (NDC) Reverend Kweku Addo.
The keenly contested election saw Owusu-Ekuful garnering 26,575. But she fell short of Addo's 31,866 votes.
In a video YEN.com.gh sighted on Instagram, the Electoral Commission's returning officer declared Addo the winner.
"As the returning officer of the Ablekuma West constituency, I declare Reverend Kweku Addo, with 31,866, as the newly-elected Member of Parliament," the returning officer declared.
