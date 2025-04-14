In the spirit of Easter, Diana Asamoah showcased her Palm Sunday outfit to fans on her official TikTok page

As usual, this message came with a heartwarming Easter message from the renowned singer and evangelist

Scores of fans could not help but drool over her outfit and the mansion in which she shot the video

Evangelist Diana Asamoah has ushered her fans into the Easter mood ahead of the upcoming religious holidays with a video of her looking as beautiful as ever in an all-yellow gown sweeping the floor.

The singer known for her erratic fashion choices appeared to have taken the yellow two-piece outfit to church to celebrate Palm Sunday on April 14, 2025.

Apart from matching her outfit with a yellow handbag, Diana Asamoah decorated her hair with palm fronds, a traditional prop for Christians when celebrating the birth and death of Christ.

In the video, the Ma Bo Wo Din hitmaker preached about the biblical significance of the festival which often gets lost in merrymaking.

While at it, Diana Asamoah twisted and turned for fans to admire her yellow outfit.

The video excited scores of fans who have keenly followed the singer's journey from music and politics to media.

Many of the fans couldn't help but notice the beautiful apartment in the background.

Celebrating Easter in Ghana

In Ghana, Easter has become synonymous with merriment in Kwahu in the Eastern region. The annual festival comes with pockets of music concerts, parties and paragliding activities.

In recent years, other event producers have tapped into the season to announce their experiences seeking a piece of the Easter traction.

For instance, Kennedy Agyapong Junior's Culture Management Group, the brand behind Afrofuture have announced a beach experience away from the capital.

Diana Asamoah's outfit stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Diana Asamoah's Palm Sunday outfit.

florencedzadzra said:

i am blessed by the word of God you shared, my pastor preached similar message. we should allow God to sit on us and our lives will be blessed

Miss Asantewaa 🥰🌹🌹🌹 wrote:

Only the 360 make me laugh 😂🤩😂🤣😂🤣 more than 3 hours oooo Name you do all 😍✌️

O S A H E N E 👑🇬🇭 remarked:

Yellow ceci dey for corner😂

SweetCee💕💕💕 noted:

Hairstyle mu hosanna

supa soul sister shared:

eiii Diana Asamoah ei,mabc wodin na mafr3 wo fr3wo fr3wo , nansayi mente wonka,nansayi wosu ban asesa.pls add the beat wai from Mr Drew

Beat---Rice official added:

I love your dress it's much with palm Sunday mom

Diana Asamoah rubs her nose aggressively

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Diana Asamoah had been spotted rubbing her nose aggressively at Empress Gifty's mother's funeral in Tema.

Ahead of the funeral, Diana Asamoah, known for her hot takes and unflinching political loyalty to the NPP, warned Empress Gifty, whose husband campaigned for the opposition not to use a facility sponsored by the then-ruling government for her mum's funeral.

Diana Asamoah donated funds as custom demanded and also performed some of her classic hits including Onyame Tumfo influencing guests to dance.

Source: YEN.com.gh