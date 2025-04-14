A young Ghanaian woman in the US became a lawyer to fight her mum’s past deportation from the developed country

Lawyer Laila was inspired by her mother’s painful experience and vowed to bring her back home legally

She enrolled into law school, became an immigration attorney, and successfully filed for her mum’s green card and US citizenship

A young Ghanaian woman based in the US has shared an inspiring story of how she became a lawyer.

The young Ghanaian woman, identified as Lawyer Laila, stated that she decided to pursue law because of her mum's heartbreaking ordeal at the hands of US immigration officials.

Lawyer Laila explained that her Ghanaian mum was deported back to Africa over some immigration issues.

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the US-based lawyer suggested that she felt bad over the situation and decided to do something about it.

Consequently, she enrolled in law school to become an immigration attorney and revisit her mother's case.

Immediately after securing the licence to practise, Lawyer Laila said she took up her mother's deportation issue and began the process to correct the wrongs.

"Bringing my mum back after deportation was the reason I became a lawyer. Deportation separated my family, and I fixed it by filing for her green card and then U.S. citizenship," she said.

The deportation issues in the US have taken a drastic turn since President Donald Trump took office.

Although Lawyer Laila's mother's deportation may have happened several years ago, it highlights the challenges that many migrants face in the US.

The issue of deportation has recently taken a drastic turn in the US since President Donald Trump took office.

So far, several Africans, Asians, and South Americans have been sent back to their respective homelands.

Ghana's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, announced in parliament last month that about 94 Ghanaians were deported in 2024.

Mr Ablakwa, who is the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, further announced government plans to mitigate the negative impact of the deportations on Ghanaians in the US.

“Our priority is to ensure that all deportation processes are handled with dignity and respect for human rights,” he emphasised, adding, “We are working closely with all relevant stakeholders to guarantee the safety and well-being of our citizens,” he said.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to GH lady reversing mum's deportation

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions to the US-based lawyer's video.

@Naa Mercedes said:

"I'm not crying, I'm proud of u, stranger.'

@Renebaby also said:

"You see, you did it correctly. Why is it so hard for others to obey the same? congratulations dear."

@Essien Law Firm replied:

"Thank you very much! It is a lengthy process, and the wait time for years is very difficult."

@Iheee commented:

"I was thinking that after deportation nothing you can do to come back."

