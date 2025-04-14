Peller's visit to Ghana has come to an end but the the online personality wishes he stayed longer

The Nigerian viral sensation who enjoyed Ghana having received an invitation from Shatta Wale shared his take on social media

Peller's comments come amidst the brouhaha surrounding his relationship with his girlfriend, Jarvis

Nigerian streamer Peller has shared a longing to return to Ghana hours after wrapping up his three-day stint in Accra sponsored by Shatta Wale.

Peller arrived in Ghana on April 11 and departed Accra on April 13. The viral sensation was captured in a recent video recorded after departing Accra talking about his experience in Accra.

Speaking to Sandra Benede, Peller explained that he felt loved and at peace in Accra.

"I miss Ghana. I feel like going back. The way they treated me there, I loved it. I love everything about it. There is peace of mind there., he said."

Peller aka Habeeb Hamzat is not the only Nigerian to speak highly of Ghana after encountering the country.

Over the years, Ghana has been a haven for many Nigerian stars including Wizkid, and Davudo.

In 2019, Burna Boy said in an Apple’s Beats 1 show, that Ghana was the only place he felt genuine peace of mind.

The African Giant has often referenced the country's serene beaches and hospitality as his favourite things about the country.

For others like Davido and Wizkid, partnering with Ghanaian colleagues like Stonebwoy and R2Bees has been their biggest cheat code in unlocking all the country has to offer.

Peller enjoyed the fruits of a smiling relationship with Shatta Wale. The Ghanaian musician announced Peller's trip on social media, tagging it as a visit from his junior brother.

On arrival, Peller was chauffeured in luxurious SUVs to one of Shatta Wale's mansions in Accra where he lodged with his entourage.

The musician invited his 'junior brother' to his new two million dollar East Legon mansion where he had a good time touring the house and toying with his luxurious cars including a new Rolls Royce Cullinan which he added to his fleet this year.

Peller's remarks stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Peller's comments about his zeal to return to Ghana.

Peller and Jarvis quarrel after his Ghana trip

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Peller's girlfriend had shared her frustrations about the viral sensation's moments in Ghana, especially the ones involving female content creators, Lallipop and Benedicta Gyamfiwaa.

The couple hopped on a live show after Peller departed Ghana on April 13. Jarvis called Peller out for disrespecting their relationship.

She cited several instances where the 20-year-old star publicly overindulged ladies before their relationship began.

Source: YEN.com.gh