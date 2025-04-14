Ghanaian prophet Kumchacha has weighed in on Appiah Stadium's constant public approach to President Mahama

In a video, Kumchacha called out the staunch NDC supporter and asked national security to intervene

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions as some supported Kumchacha while others defended Appiah Stadium

Ghanaian prophet Nicolas Osei, popularly known as Kumchacha has called out popular social commentator Appiah Stadium over his constant public approach to President John Dramani Mahama.

In a video, Prophet Kumchacha claimed Appiah Stadium's constant approaches to the public were a threat to the President's security and must stop.

He further called on the national security apparatus to intervene and ensure Appiah Stadium does not publicly harass the president.

The renowned preacher's remarks come after several complaints about how Appiah Stadium approaches President Mahama at public events.

The staunch National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporter has on various occasions been spotted breaching security protocols just to speak to the president.

At one point, he even confronted security officers protecting the president at a public event. Recently at Alhaji Asoma Banda's funeral, Appiah Stadium chased after the president's vehicle when he was departing after the event, shouting that he no longer answers his calls.

Appiah Stadium has explained why he persistently approaches the president in public. He claims he wants an appointment from the President since he's worked tirelessly for the NDC and deserves to be rewarded.

His explanation has not gone down well with many people who believe Appiah Stadium has been overreacting, including Prophet Kumchacha.

In a video, the founder and leader of Heaven's Gates Ministries condemned the persistent public approaches of Appiah Stadium.

He claimed John Dramani Mahama's status has changed from flagbearer to president and must be accorded the necessary respect.

Watch the video of Kumchacha addressing Appiah Stadium:

Ghanaians descend on Kumchacha over his comments

Netizens who saw the video of Kumchacha ranting over Appiah Stadium's attitude towards the president expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. While some criticised Kumchacha for his comments, others admitted his words were true and that, Appiah Stadium must be stopped.

@Nyamesunsum_Dysguy wrote"

"You go explain taya na ndc ankasa nyansa ni ben?"

@Angel rich wrote:

"The time JM was not in power he did very well so why this time around you guys are saying something bad about him?"

@Eric Berchie wrote:

"He needs to be advised to stop that behaviour."

@User58870815967941 wrote:

"And NDC shouldn't forget that he was once an NPP, he can be a betray anytime."

@Ben wrote:

"When he was campaigning for John Dramani to become the president you didn't call on the national security to arrest him."

Appiah Stadium begs President Mahama for appointment

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that popular National Democratic Congress supporter, Appiah Stadium has passionately appealed to President John Dramani Mahama to consider appointing him in his government.

The renowned NDC fanatic, who believes he deserves to be rewarded for his support and efforts in ensuring his party came to power, appealed after attending an event in Parliament.

Appiah Stadium in making his request noted that he had never tasted any form of appointment, not even for the position of an assemblyman.

