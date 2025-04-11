A graduate of the University of Ghana Dental School has achieved great academic success for her intelligence and performance

Dr Victoria Akpene Dovi Wosornu made herself and her relations proud when she received six awards at the 2023/2024 Vice Chancellor’s Academic Awards Ceremony

Social media users who saw the post thronged the comment section to congratulate her and other award winners

Dr Victoria Akpene Dovi Wosornu is a graduate of the University of Ghana Dental School who received six awards at the 2023/2024 Vice Chancellor’s Academic Awards Ceremony.

The ceremony recognises exceptional graduating and continuing students at the University of Ghana, Legon.

Dr Victoria Dovi Akpene Wosornu wins six awards at the University of Ghana Vice Chancellor's Academic Awards Ceremony. Photo credit: @univofgh

The Pro-Vice-Chancellor (RID), Prof. Felix Ankomah Asante, who delivered an address on behalf of the VC said the total number of award recipients for this year is 142.

Out of the total number, 72 prizes would be awarded to deserving female students and 70, to males.

Dr Victoria Akpene Dovi is part of the females receiving the awards. A Facebook post indicated that the awards she received included the University of Ghana Dental School Prize for the Best Student in Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) Final 2; the Dr. Christian Botchway Prize for the Best Student in Oral Biology and the Dr Barimah S. Adjie Prize for the Best Student in Local Anesthesia.

The other three are the Life Healthcare Center Prize for the Best Final Year Dental Student, Stephen Tettey Glover Prize for the Best Student in Removable Prosthodontics, and Dr Nana Kwame Asante-Appiah Prize for the Best Student in Operative Technique.

Pro-Vice-Chancellor (RID) of the University of Ghana, Prof. Felix Ankomah Asante says the ceremony awards outstanding graduating and continuing students. Photo credit: @uniofgh

At the same ceremony, a valedictorian at the recently held 2025 congregation, Al-Waasiu Abubakari, received five awards for his outstanding academic performance. He is a First Class graduate in Computer Engineering.

Meanwhile, Dr Gideon Atinga Akologo, one of the Valedictorians from the School of Graduate Studies at the 2025 graduation ceremonies also emerged as the winner of the ‘Vice-Chancellor’s Award for the Outstanding Doctoral Dissertation in the Sciences.’

Netizens congratulate best-performing students

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post the University of Ghana shared on Facebook. Many congratulated the students while others hoped to receive similar awards in future.

Read some of the comments below:

Amoah-Darkwah Emmanuel said:

“In 2019 I also received VC award for Best Graduating Student in Regionalism and Integration at LECIAD. It was a memorable day!! Final days of my PhD. Let’s see …🙏🙏.”

Prempeh Suban Richmond wrote:

“Ewe ladies are very beautiful and brilliant too. What a gem 💎.Keep soaring high dear. I have to look for you and marry you straight away.”

Ezekiel Nortey said:

“Congratulations to all award winners 🏆👏.”

Daniel King-Priest wrote:

“Congratulations to them.”

Enid Owusu said:

“Congratulations to you all. God bless you.”

Ezekiel Nortey wrote:

“Very impressive 👏👌.”

