Baba Abdulai Sadig, the parliament candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has officially been declared winner of the Okakwei Central (OKC) constituency.

The NDC's candidate polled 15,383 votes to flip the seat from the incumbent Patrick Yaw Boamah of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who had 14,949 votes according to the official results announced by the Electoral Commission (EC).

EC officially declares Baba Sadiq as the winner of the Okaikwei Central constituency

Source: Instagram

This declaration brings to an end the controversy over the winner of the OKC parliamentary election.

Both Baba Sadiq and Patrick Boamah had earlier claimed victory, with social media posts congratulating themselves.

However, following a review by the Electoral Commission, Baba Sadiq, a prominent figure in Ghana's media and entertainment industry, was declared as the duly elected Member of Parliament.

The EC's declaration follows calls by the NDC to use two-thirds of the available polling station results, which was over 70 per cent of the total results r]to announce the winner.

The result declared by the EC emanates from 109 polling stations out of 141, representing 78 per cent of polling stations.

According to the executives of the NDC at the Greater Accra Regional Collation Centre, the declaration is in tandem with the laws governing the elections.

The OKC is considered a stronghold of the governing New Patriotic Party, with Patrick Boamah winning it twice in 2016 and 2020.

Having officially been announced as the MP-elect, Baba Abdulai Sadiq has become the first NDC parliamentary candidate to win it, a historic feat that he would be proud of.

