Promising Ghanaian youngster Rashid Nuhu has been given a golden opportunity to realise his football dreams

The 16-year-old SHS student is in Germany for a one-month trial with seven-time Bundesliga winners Schalke 04

Before departing for Europe, Rashid had played 765 minutes in the Ghana Division One League for PAC Academy

Rashid Nuhu, one of Ghana’s most exciting emerging prospects, has landed a life-changing opportunity with German giants FC Schalke 04.

The opportunity, taking the form of a month-long trial, is aimed at propelling Nuhu's football aspirations to the European stage.

The 16-year-old, currently a senior high school student, departed Ghana earlier this month to begin his new chapter in Germany.

Known for his mature displays despite his age, Nuhu made a name for himself at PAC Academy, a club competing in Zone Two of Ghana’s Division One League.

Fuseini Nuhu's form before Germany trial

In the ongoing 2024/25 campaign, the youngster has already accumulated 13 appearances across competitions, a testament to his growing importance in the side.

According to Ghana League Live, his consistency and game intelligence have caught the attention of many, particularly following his standout role in PAC’s FA Cup triumph over Medeama SC via a penalty shootout.

Now testing himself in a more competitive environment, Nuhu will be closely monitored by the technical staff at Schalke 04.

Should his performance impress, there’s a real possibility he could join the former Bundesliga outfit when the next transfer window opens.

His parent club, PAC Academy, took to Facebook to send their well wishes to the young talent, simply writing: 'Good luck'.

PAC Academy's partnership with a German company

This opportunity didn’t come in isolation. It follows a strategic agreement between PAC Academy and CUPA International, a Cologne-based organisation known for facilitating international football development, per MetroTV Online.

Their collaboration aims to create broader platforms for Ghanaian players, bridging local potential with European opportunities.

Through CUPA, PAC is expected to benefit from seasoned football professionals, some of whom have been instrumental in orchestrating complex transfers and representing elite-level athletes across top leagues.

Is Nuhu's trial a first for PAC?

In 2023, CUPA International successfully arranged trials for two Ghana U-20 standouts - Mohammed Rafaui and Raymond Agyemang - underlining their commitment to nurturing African talent.

For Nuhu, this trial represents more than just a potential signing. It marks the beginning of a journey that many dream only a few get to live.

With a solid technical base, growing tactical awareness, and now exposure to European standards, the teenage sensation finds himself on the cusp of something extraordinary.

PAC Academy, nestled in Offinso, Ashanti region, is fast becoming a hub for rising stars.

