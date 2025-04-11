Get to know Larry Bird's kids and the quiet life they live out of the spotlight

Larry Bird is a basketball legend known for his time with the Boston Celtics and his tough, competitive spirit on the court. But when it comes to his personal life, Larry has always kept things private. Larry Bird's kids are Corrie Bird, Mariah Bird and Connor Bird. Here is a closer look at their lives away from the cameras.

Larry Bird's kids

Larry may be known as one of the most famous NBA players of all time, but he's simply a husband and father off the court. How many kids does Larry Bird have? Larry has three children: Corrie Bird, her biological child, and his adopted kids, Connor and Mariah Bird.

Here is a closer look at Larry Bird's kids and wife and their career life.

1. Corrie Bird

Full name: Corrie Bird

Corrie Bird Born in: 1977

1977 Place of birth : Indiana, U

: Indiana, U Profession: Manager of the Family Medicine Department at AP&S Clinic

Corrie Bird is the biological daughter of NBA legend Larry Bird and his ex-wife, Janet Condra. She was raised by her mother after her parents' early divorce. Corrie had a strained relationship with her father, who initially denied paternity until a court-ordered test confirmed it. In a 1998 interview with Sports Illustrated, Janet talked about her relationship with Larry. She said,

I wanted to have a relationship with him, but it just wasn't there.

Despite this, she built a successful life, marrying Trent Batson, raising a blended family, and enjoying a career in healthcare management. Corrie also maintains a good relationship with her half-siblings, Mariah and Connor Bird.

2. Mariah Bird

Full name : Mariah Bird

: Mariah Bird Born in : 1991

: 1991 Collage : Boston University and Indiana University

: Boston University and Indiana University Profession: Event manager

Mariah Bird is a skilled events manager working with Pacers Sports & Entertainment. She earned a degree in recreation from Indiana University, Bloomington, and was also active as a cheerleader during her school years.

Mariah is well known as NBA legend Larry Bird's adopted daughter. She became part of the Bird family after Larry married his second wife, Dinah Mattingly, on 31 October 1989.

3. Connor Bird

Full name : Connor Bird

: Connor Bird Born in : 1992

: 1992 High school: Bloomington South High School

Bloomington South High School Profession: Aspiring basketball player

Connor Bird, born in 1992, is the second adopted child of the professional NBA player. He followed in his father's footsteps by playing basketball during high school at Bloomington South High School in Indiana. His talent earned him a scholarship to play at Western Kentucky University.

However, unlike his father, Connor's basketball career didn't reach professional levels. Eventually, he explored other interests and moved away from sports. Connor Bird's life has not been as smooth. According to ESPN News, in 2013, he was involved in legal trouble after a domestic dispute led to his arrest.

Larry Bird's adopted son Connor was arrested at Indiana University for attempted assault and drug possession.

After that incident, Connor returned from the public view and kept a very private lifestyle.

FAQs

Who is Larry Bird? Larry is an American former NBA player and coach. Does Larry Bird have a wife and children? Yes, Larry Bird has a wife named Dinah Mattingly and three children. Is Larry Bird's wife black or white? Dinah Mattingly is a white American woman. She and Larry Bird both attended Indiana State University. Who is Larry Bird's ex-wife? Larry's ex-wife was Janet Condra. The two married in 1975 and their marriage lasted less than a year. Who is Larry Bird's biological daughter? Corrie Bird is Larry Bird's only biological child. She was born on 14 August 1977. Did Larry Bird adopt his kids? Yes, Larry Bird and his wife Dinah Mattingly adopted two children—Connor and Mariah Bird.

Larry Bird is a sports icon and a very private man regarding his family. Larry Bird's kids Corrie, Connor, and Mariah may not live under the spotlight like their father; each has carved a different path in life. While some have stayed quiet and private, others have spoken out about their experiences, making each one a unique personality.

