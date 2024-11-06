Former President Donald Trump has declared victory in the 2024 US presidential race.

Multiple news organisations have all but called the race for Trump.

Addressing supporters at the Palm Beach County Convention Center, Trump said America had given him and his party "an unprecedented and powerful mandate."

His running mate, J.D. Vance, called the expected victory the "greatest political comeback."

Source: YEN.com.gh