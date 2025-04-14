Sarkodie's stylist, Trendy Rail, has detailed some of Sarkodie's fashion habits, how large his closet is and his love for Nike Air Force Ones

She disclosed that the musician owned more than 200 clothes and does not repeat his Nike Air Force Ones, of which he owns many pairs

Many Ghanaians reacted to Trendy Rail's comments, with some impressed and others arguing that not repeating shoes was impossible

Popular Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie’s stylist, Trendy Rail, has disclosed new details about the rapper’s fashion habits, including the size of his wardrobe and his love for Nike Air Force Ones.

Speaking in an interview with Channel One TV, the popular stylist said Sarkodie owns more than 200 outfits and rarely repeats his sneakers.

In a video, she stated that the rapper has a full room filled with trainers, especially Nike Air Force Ones, which he wears only once before switching to a new pair.

She also said some of Sarkodie’s outfits were custom-made and could cost between £8,000 and £10,000. According to her, it is part of the lifestyle of top musicians.

However, she added that as a stylist, managing such a wardrobe could be difficult since the artist always wanted a fresh look.

She recalled an incident from the 2022 Rapperholic concert, where Sarkodie removed a red designer jacket during the show and threw it into the crowd. The jacket, she said, was likely worth £3,000 or £4,000.

Trendy Rail’s comments have sparked reactions online. Many fans expressed surprise at how much Sarkodie spends on fashion. While some were impressed, others argued that not repeating sneakers was unrealistic, especially considering how expensive pairs of Air Force were.

This is not the first time Sarkodie’s fashion choices have drawn attention. In May 2023, he performed at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, wearing a Casablanca blazer worth over GH¢13,000.

Sarkodie wore the Casablanca blazer with matching wool pants. The outfit, which featured colourful embroidery and a clean white look, was part of his expensive luxury collection.

Sarkodie is among the most fashionable Ghanaian musicians. Photo source: sarkodie

Sarkodie's fashion habits spark debate

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Youngerz10 commented:

"So we have some people who would actually believe this story eii Ghana."

kojo_newnew wrote:

"Most times sef sark dey wear these airforce night time…he dey repeat everytime."

ixy009 said:

"Y’all acting shocked when this is something Sark himself said 11 years ago in one of his lyrics: “mo nkasa mon checki mi level da bia new i never de repeat”. Song: Original."

papps_Jeff_Rey commented:

"So if he repeats, he'll lose ein celeb status or what."

Sarkodie called finished on social media

Sarkodie's fashion choices but one young netizen was convinced that the rapper's music career is over.

YEN.com.gh reported that his comments sparked outrage, with celebrities chipping in to back the artist.

The rapper has not responded directly to the comments but many are certain more music is coming.

