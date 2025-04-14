Ghanaian broadcaster Kofi Adoma Nwanwani is showing steady signs of recovery according to a video which has recently popped up

In a video that has since gone viral, the renowned broadcaster was spotted walking with his wife and another woman, without support

Netizens who saw the video were mesmerised and expressed their views in the comments section

Ghanaian broadcaster, Kofi Adoma Nwanwani's condition seems to be improving steadily after he went to seek medical care abroad.

Kofi Adoma in December 2024 got accidentally shot in the eye during the Kwafie festival held annually in Dormaa.

All hope seemed lost at the initial stage of the seasoned journalist's accident, as it rendered him completely blind.

Miracle Adoma, his wife in various social media posts kept updating the public. In her latest update, she shared a video of Kofi walking after his recent review.

"Light has come": Miracle Adoma says

On Sunday, April 13, 2025, Miracle Adoma dropped a social media hinting at some positive news about her husband's condition. She did explain her words but she indicated that "light had come."

Latest video of Kofi Adoma drops

In the video, the couple were spotted walking together with another woman. Miracle and the second woman were seen providing Kofi who wore a pair of dark shades with support by holding his hand.

However, at a point in the video, the women let go of his hands and left Kofi to walk on his own. Surprisingly, Kofi was walking and navigating his path confidently, without stumbling or showing signs that he could not see.

His wife and the second woman burst out in joy, cheering the renowned broadcaster up for the effort.

Watch the video of Kofi walking without support:

Kofi Adoma's journey after shooting incident

Kofi Adoma Nwanwani's journey to recovery after his shooting incident has not been an easy one. It has been a journey of pain, uncertainty and lingering hopes.

The renowned broadcaster and his wife explored various options to ensure his recovery, including seeking support from eye specialists in Ghana, Dubai and finally the United States where Kofi is showing positive signs of recovery due to doctor's support.

Kofi and his family were unhappy about how the Dormaahene and his townsfolks, as well as some individuals, had handled the issue. In an earlier press conference, Kofi's wife expressed displeasure over how the said individuals had treated her husband.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Kofi Adoma's video

Netizens who saw the video of Kofi Adoma were impressed. Many expressed their views in the comments section, while some commended Miracle Adoma for her support to the broadcaster.

@Celebobo72 wrote:

"The God who did it for Kofi Adoma will surely do it for Suzzy."

@Mzchubbygh wrote:

"Would a sidechick stand with you like this? Men, appreciate your wives."

@Nana Abuyaa wrote:

"Awww bra kofi I thank God for your life."

@Alkaline JayBee wrote:

"So Ghana hospitals can’t do this surgery, in fact it’s very risky to live in Ghana oooo. I something happen to you and you don’t have money, you go kpai."

@N'adom Maame wrote:

"God bless you Nana for supporting him it's not easily."

@LANDLORD 1 wrote:

"My grandma always advises me to marry a supportive & working woman so times of difficulties she can assist both financially &spiritually. God bless u our wife for supporting ur bro.Speedy recovery bra."

