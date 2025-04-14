Kyeiwaa, in a video, reunited with her colleague Emelia Brobbey at a funeral service in the US

The veteran Kumawood actress commiserated with Emelia Brobbey as she bid farewell to her late sister, Joyce, at the Good Shepherd Methodist church

Kyeiwaa cheered up a sad-looking Emelia Brobbey and spent time with some members of her family

Veteran Kumawood actress Rose Akua Attaa Mensah, popularly known as Kyeiwaa, reunited with her colleague Emelia Brobbey in the US.

Kyeiwaa reunites with Emelia Brobbey at a funeral service at a church in the US. Photo source: @official_emeliabrobbey

Source: TikTok

In a video shared by Emelia Brobbey on her official TikTok page, the actress beamed with excitement as she danced and conversed with her colleague and a family relative inside the Good Shepherd Methodist church in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Kyeiwaa had attended the funeral service of Emelia Brobbey's elder sister Joyce, who recently sadly passed away abroad. The veteran Kumawood actress commiserated with her colleague and her family as they bid farewell to their lost loved one.

In the video, Kyeiwaa cheered a sad-looking Emelia Brobbey, who was still grieving the loss of her beloved sister. She also attended the Thanksgiving service at the Good Shepherd Methodist church on Sunday, April 13, 2025.

The veteran actress spent time with Emilia Brobbey and her family and took photos with some kids who were present in the

Kyeiwaa's sighting at Emelia Brobbey's sister Joyce's funeral service marked a rare public appearance for the veteran actress, who has kept a very low profile since she relocated to the US from Ghana many years ago.

Kyeiwaa with her husband, Mr Michael Kissi Asare, at their wedding ceremony in the US. Photo source: Sweet Maame Adwoa

Source: Instagram

Kyeiwaa's life in the US after relocating

Kyeiwaa married for the second time with her sweetheart, Mr Michael Kissi Asare, in a white wedding ceremony in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Saturday, July 25, 2020, a few years after she left the Kumawood movie industry to seek greener pastures abroad. Her relatives and friends attended the ceremony.

In a video she shared on her official YouTube channel in 2023, the veteran Kumawood actress explained her decision to relocate to the US. She shared that she was only paid GH¢1k for her roles in numerous movies.

She lamented the poor treatment of actors and actresses in the Ghanaian movie industry and highlighted how the lack of support and structure led her to leave Ghana and move to the United States for a job in a restaurant during her early years in the country.

In 2024, Kyeiwaa was overcome with excitement as she announced that she had received her driving license as an immigrant. She also advised the Ghanaian youth to take their education seriously and recounted how she had struggled to communicate with people who lived in the country.

Below are the videos of Kyeiwaa reuniting with Emelia Brobbey at a funeral in the US:

Reactions to Kyeiwaa's reunion with Emelia Brobbey

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Stonegee65 commented:

"Wow, Kyeiwaa looks younger oo✌✌🥰."

user4730278830109 said:

"Awww, Kyeiwaa looks beautiful and younger👍."

MaameNyantah wrote:

"Woow, Kyeiwaa is looking young paa. Woow onyame nkɔso nkura wɔ mu saa 🥰🥰."

amaansong1 commented:

"Is that Kyeiwaa? If yes, she looks good."

