Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Cheddar, has started a new mystery campaign for his presidential bid

The new billboards feature six masked persons with "The New Six" captioned under them

Nana Kwame Bediako is currently trying to shake up Ghanaian politics with his New Force Movement

The leader of the New Force, Nana Kwame Bediako, aka Cheddar, appears to have another surprise card up his sleeve with a new campaign.

People have started speculating after a new billboard with Bediako and some other mystery figures.

The new billboard, captioned 'The New Six', showcases Bediako, also known as Freedom Jacob Ceasar, in the middle of six masked figures.

While the New Force Movement has not explained the billboards, initial impressions indicate that the presidential aspirant is purportedly set to reveal six persons critical to his campaign.

While Ghanaians wait for answers, the country is still gearing up for the 2024 general elections, with the two main parties ready to lock horns.

However, the battle will include Nana Kwame Bediako and another popular outsider, Alan Kyerematen, of the Movement for Change.

The frontrunners in the race are John Dramani Mahama and Vice President John Dramani Mahama.

Controversy around The New Force

The New Force made a splash with a massive billboard drive featuring a masked man before Bediako revealed himself to be the man behind the campaign.

National security personnel disrupted the party's official unveiling at Independence Square in Accra on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

It also courted controversy after its spokesperson, Shalimar Abbuissi, was arrested and deported.

This was after charges related to her obtaining a student permit under false declaration were dropped.

Cheddar cited for tax evasion

YEN.com.gh reported that the GRA cited Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Cheddar, for tax evasion.

According to Ghanaian Times reports, Bediako reportedly owes over GH¢7 million in taxes for 2021 and 2022.

For 2021 and 2022, Bediako was reportedly supposed to pay GH¢2,088,228 and GH¢5,096,536 respectively.

Bediako is trying to shake up Ghanaian politics with his New Force Movement and denied the tax evasion claims.

