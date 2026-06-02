Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has summoned Majority and Minority leadership for urgent talks following the passage of the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill

The meeting is expected to address parliamentary procedure and manage rising political, legal and international tensions surrounding the legislation

The development comes after the Parliament of Ghana passed the bill on Friday, May 29, 2026, amid protest from the Minority Caucus

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The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has summoned the leadership of both the Majority and Minority caucuses for a high-level meeting following the parliamentary approval of the controversial anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.

The directive comes in the wake of the passage of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, which has since triggered heightened political debate and legal uncertainty across the country.

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, summons Majority Leader, Mahama Ayariga, and the Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, over the anti-LGBTQ+ bill. Photo credit: Parliament of Ghana/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

The anti-LGBTQ+bill, which passed unanimously in Parliament, is now at the centre of a growing institutional standoff.

According to a report sighted on GhanaWeb, the private meeting is expected to focus on procedural issues as well as the formulation of a coordinated parliamentary response to the evolving situation.

Constitutional concerns over anti-LGBTQ+ Bill

The Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill has faced strong opposition from human rights organisations, many of which have raised concerns about its implications for civil liberties.

Legal challenges related to the bill are also ongoing, although proceedings have reportedly stalled in court.

Separately, the former Ministry of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, previously warned that implementing the legislation could put at risk billions of dollars in crucial funding from international financial institutions, including the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

Mahama speaks on anti-LGBTQ+ Bill passage

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Dramani Mahama had reacted to the passage of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2025.

Speaking at an event in the UK, the president stated that the bill has a long way to go before becoming law.

He also raised concerns about possible irregularities in Parliament’s passage of the bill, including quorum and procedural issues.

Source: YEN.com.gh