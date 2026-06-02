Ghana Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill Controversies: Speaker of Parliament Summons Majority and Minority Leaders
- Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has summoned Majority and Minority leadership for urgent talks following the passage of the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill
- The meeting is expected to address parliamentary procedure and manage rising political, legal and international tensions surrounding the legislation
- The development comes after the Parliament of Ghana passed the bill on Friday, May 29, 2026, amid protest from the Minority Caucus
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The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has summoned the leadership of both the Majority and Minority caucuses for a high-level meeting following the parliamentary approval of the controversial anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.
The directive comes in the wake of the passage of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, which has since triggered heightened political debate and legal uncertainty across the country.
The anti-LGBTQ+bill, which passed unanimously in Parliament, is now at the centre of a growing institutional standoff.
According to a report sighted on GhanaWeb, the private meeting is expected to focus on procedural issues as well as the formulation of a coordinated parliamentary response to the evolving situation.
Constitutional concerns over anti-LGBTQ+ Bill
The Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill has faced strong opposition from human rights organisations, many of which have raised concerns about its implications for civil liberties.
Legal challenges related to the bill are also ongoing, although proceedings have reportedly stalled in court.
Separately, the former Ministry of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, previously warned that implementing the legislation could put at risk billions of dollars in crucial funding from international financial institutions, including the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.
Mahama speaks on anti-LGBTQ+ Bill passage
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Dramani Mahama had reacted to the passage of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2025.
Speaking at an event in the UK, the president stated that the bill has a long way to go before becoming law.
He also raised concerns about possible irregularities in Parliament’s passage of the bill, including quorum and procedural issues.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.