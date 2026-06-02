President John Dramani Mahama has reacted to the passage of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2025

Speaking at an event in the UK, the president stated that the bill has a long way to go before becoming law

He also raised concerns about possible irregularities in Parliament’s passage of the bill, including quorum and procedural issues

President John Dramani Mahama has stated that the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2025, widely known as the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill, has a long way to go before it can become law, as key legal and procedural steps must still be completed.

Speaking at a question-and-answer session at Chatham House on Monday, June 1,2026, he said the bill has attracted significant public attention due to its implications for Ghana’s social and family values.

President John Mahama raises procedural concerns over the passage of the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill. Photo credit: John Dramani Mahama/Facebook & Getty Images.

Source: UGC

“The Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill has probably been the bill that has evoked the most interest in Ghana. It shows how important issues of family values are,” he said.

In a report sighted on Citinewsroom, President Mahama noted concerns about how the bill was passed in Parliament, including claims of a lack of quorum and possible procedural lapses.

“There have been a few issues raised. One, that there wasn’t quorum when it was passed… and then two, there were some procedural lapses,” he stated.

He explained that once formally transmitted to the Presidency, the bill will undergo thorough scrutiny by the Attorney General and legal advisers before any decision on assent is made.

The President also said it could be referred to the Council of State or returned to Parliament if significant issues arise.

“So there’s still quite a while to go before that bill becomes law,” he added.

Mahama urged to caution his appointees

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a UK-based Ghanaian, Ade Sawyerr, had urged President John Dramani Mahama to encourage his ministers to prioritise constituency engagement over frequent attendance at social events.

He raised concerns about ministers’ visibility on social media at weekend parties, arguing it suggests a disconnect from the everyday needs of citizens.

The comments were made at a diaspora town hall in London, where he also highlighted Accra’s persistent flooding as an issue requiring urgent attention.

Source: YEN.com.gh