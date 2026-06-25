The ECOWAS Court of Justice has ruled against Ghana’s former Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkornoo, rejecting all seven reliefs she sought

Former MP Inusah Fuseini claimed the ruling is final and cannot be appealed in any other court, stressing that Ghana followed due process in her removal

He also argued that the case is not politically motivated and highlights the strict consequences for judges removed from office

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The decisions of the ECOWAS Court of Justice are final and cannot be challenged elsewhere, a prominent Ghanaian legal practitioner has clarified.

in a report sighted on GhanaWeb, Inusah Fuseini, former MP for Tamale Central, explained that Ghana’s former Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkornoo, has exhausted her legal options following the dismissal of her case against the State.

Lawyer explains why Ghana's former Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo cannot appeal her case in any other court after losing her suit at the Ecowas Court/ Photo credit: Judicial Service of Ghana.

Source: Facebook

The regional court rejected all seven reliefs sought by Madam Torkornoo over her removal from office, including US$10 million in damages, ruling that Ghana followed due process.

Speaking on United Television, Fuseini noted that the ECOWAS Court offers citizens redress beyond their domestic judiciaries, making its verdicts final.

“The ECOWAS Court is a regional body, not a domestic appellate court. Its purpose is to give individuals an avenue beyond their national courts. But once the ECOWAS Court delivers a ruling, there is no higher court to appeal to. It is not open to appeal. You cannot appeal to other courts,” he explained.

Th former MP also detailed the severe professional consequences of being removed as a high-ranking judicial official under such circumstances.

“When you are removed as a Supreme Court judge, you are not entitled to any compensation; you lose everything,” he said.

Inusah Fuseini also dismissed rumours that the case was partisan, noting that non-aligned legal figures had previously challenged Madam Torkornoo.

“For me, I do not see the politics in it because the people who filed the petition, I do not believe they are NDC members, and the case against her is not about party politics,” he argued.

Inside Gertrude Torkornoo’s failed ECOWAS lawsuit

In a related development, YEN.com.gh earlier reported the ECOWAS Court of Justice had dismissed a human rights lawsuit filed by Gertrude Torkornoo.

She had sought $10 million in damages and reinstatement, alleging violations of her right to a fair hearing and reputational harm.

The court ruled that her application failed to meet the threshold for urgent intervention, citing delays that undermined claims of irreparable harm.

Source: YEN.com.gh